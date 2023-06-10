WTC Final: Ricky Ponting hints Team India's preparation is unideal due to the IPL

However, Ponting also sympathised with the fact that there could never be an ideal preparation model for a one-off Test at this time of the year. However, he backed players to find the way best suited for them to ensure that they turn up in the best shape and form in the all-important grand finale. He pointed out the example of Travis Head, who apparently didn’t pick a bat for the last two months but still smashed 163 runs in Australia’s first innings of the game.

Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting has expressed concerns over Team India’s preparation in the build up to the Word Test Championship (WTC) final. Ponting mentioned that some of the Australian players were playing county cricket in England for the last couple of months. There were also a few cricketers from the Baggy Greens squad who came into the summit clash on the back of no competitive cricket practice during the course of the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL).

Meanwhile, he explained that the jury is open on whether the same was the case for the Indian batsmen. Ponting was confident that Virat Kohli wouldn’t have dealt with many issues given that he is used to scoring runs in all conditions and in every format. Even for Ajinkya Rahane, who top-scored with 89 in the first innings for India, Ponting claimed that his stint with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) helped him get a look into the Test team for this match.

However, Ponting said that someone like a Shardul Thakur has already bowled overs in the WTC finale equivalent to what he bowled throughout the course of the entire IPL. The two-time ICC Men’s ODI World Cup winning captain believed that the rustiness has showed up in the performances of certain players from the Indian squad so far.

“I think they (India) have been outplayed so far. Their preparation wasn't ideal coming into a one-off Test with all their players being at the IPL. You know, few of the Australian boys were there. Few of the Australian boys hadn't done anything for three months either,” Ponting explained. He added, “I had a chat with Shardul this morning, he said he's started to feel the pinch because he has not been able to get enough bowling. The over that he has bowled in a day and a half, he bowled in the whole of IPL.”

However, Ponting also sympathised with the fact that there could never be an ideal preparation model for a one-off Test at this time of the year. However, he backed players to find the way best suited for them to ensure that they turn up in the best shape and form in the all-important grand finale. He pointed out the example of Travis Head, who apparently didn’t pick a bat for the last two months but still smashed 163 runs in Australia’s first innings of the game.