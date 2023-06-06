WTC Final Preview: All in readiness as India take on Australia for World Test Championship title

There is a stark difference in the way that the two teams have prepared for the competition this time around. The vast majority of the Indian team is coming into the contest on the back of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 that rounded off merely a week ago. On the other hand, only David Warner and Cameron Green turned up in the IPL for their respective franchises.

India and Australia will clash in the World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval that starts off on June 7, Wednesday. Both teams will be chasing their maiden WTC crown after making it to the summit clash at the end of a rigorous two-year-long cycle. India had finished runners-up in the previous and inaugural edition of the WTC as they were defeated by New Zealand at Southampton in June 2021.

Australia had missed making to the deciding game of the competition last time around as they faced a rather unexpected setback in the form of a 2-1 series defeat to India in their own backyard in the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The two teams last faced each other earlier this year in a four-match Test series that resulted 2-1 in India’s favour. The Rohit Sharma-led side had secured convincing victories in the first two games of the series before losing the third match in Indore and drawing the fourth one in Ahmedabad.

However, there is a stark difference in the way that the two teams have prepared for the competition this time around. The vast majority of the Indian team is coming into the contest on the back of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 that rounded off merely a week ago. On the other hand, only David Warner and Cameron Green turned up in the IPL for their respective franchises.

Instead, Australia’s key batsmen like Steven Smith and Marnus Labuschagne engaged in county stints over the last couple of months. India’s batting mainstay Cheteshwar Pujara too led Sussex as he played in the English domestic circuit recently. Australia are dealing with the absence of Josh Hazlewood due to an injury and Scott Boland is all set to replace the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer in the final playing XI.

Predicted Playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

Key Player to Watch Out

Virat Kohli (India)

Virat Kohli’s success is instrumental to that of India in this grand finale. The former India skipper has roared back into form recently, having scored five international centuries since September 2022. He brought up two tons in the IPL as well and had notched 186 runs in the last Test that India played against Australia in March. Kohli averages 33.32 in 16 Tests in England but is arguably India’s best bet to counter the moving ball against a promising Australian pace attack.

Steven Smith (Australia)

Labuschagne might be ranked number one in ICC Men’s Test Batting standings but it is Smith on whom the Cummins-led side will rely on to get a big score specifically in the first innings. Smith averages 59.55 in England and has seven half-centuries and six tons to his name in the country. He has largely excelled against this Indian bowling unit over the years and will be relishing the prospect of spearheading the Baggy Greens to the WTC title.

Pitch Report

The average first innings batting score at The Oval is 343, which suggests that a batting-friendly track might be on the cards for the India vs Australia game.

Predicted Winning Team

India might just have an edge with a more varied bowling unit but there is a forecast of rain from Saturday onwards, which sparks the possibility of a draw and the WTC championship being shared between the two teams.

Where to Watch

The WTC final will be televised live on the Star Sports Network from Wednesday-Sunday from 3pm onwards. The game will also be streamed simultaneously on Disney+ Hotstar.