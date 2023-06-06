WTC Final Preview: All in readiness as India take on Australia for World Test Championship title

There is a stark difference in the way that the two teams have prepared for the competition this time around. The vast majority of the Indian team is coming into the contest on the back of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 that rounded off merely a week ago. On the other hand, only David Warner and Cameron Green turned up in the IPL for their respective franchises.

India and Australia will clash in the World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval that starts off on June 7, Wednesday. Both teams will be chasing their maiden WTC crown after making it to the summit clash at the end of a rigorous two-year-long cycle. India had finished runners-up in the previous and inaugural edition of the WTC as they were defeated by New Zealand at Southampton in June 2021.

Australia had missed making to the deciding game of the competition last time around as they faced a rather unexpected setback in the form of a 2-1 series defeat to India in their own backyard in the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The two teams last faced each other earlier this year in a four-match Test series that resulted 2-1 in India’s favour. The Rohit Sharma-led side had secured convincing victories in the first two games of the series before losing the third match in Indore and drawing the fourth one in Ahmedabad.

Also Read: