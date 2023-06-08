WTC Final: It's always a difficult decision to drop a champion bowler like R Ashwin says India bowling coach

India is now defending leaving out the world's No. 1 ranked test bowler R Ashwin on the first day of the World Test Championship final at the Oval.

World's No. 1-ranked test bowler Ravichandran Ashwin was dropped in World Test Championship final for Umesh Yadav after conditions were deemed more suitable for a fourth seamer.

But the decision backfired. The green-tinged pitch lost its bite when the sun came out after an hour. India took only three wickets and none for most of the last four hours. Australia finished on 327-3 after an unbeaten partnership of 251 runs by Travis Head (146) and Steve Smith (95).

Yadav and the sole spinner, allrounder Ravindra Jadeja, went wicketless in 28 overs. There didn't appear to be much turn for Jadeja on the first day. Captain Rohit Sharma said the conditions dictated excluding Ashwin, a frequent match-winner for India, and bowling coach Paras Mhambrey defended it.