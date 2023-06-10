India vs Australia, WTC Final LIVE: Team India to look for early breakthroughs on Day 4 to restrict Australia to a modest total

Australia continued to dominate proceedings on Day 3 despite India gaining back some ground with both the bat and the ball!
Australia reached 123 for four at stumps in their second innings to extend the overall lead to 296 runs against India on the third day of the World Test Championship final on Friday. At stumps, Marnus Labuschagne and Cameron Green were batting on 41 and 7 respectively. Resuming on overnight 151 for five, India lost KS Bharat early but Ajinkya Rahane (89) and Shardul Thakur (51) added 109 runs for the seventh wicket to help their team avoid follow-on at The Oval. However, India lost the remaining wickets quickly after the lunch break to end at 296 in 69.4 overs.