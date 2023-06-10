CNBC TV18
India vs Australia, WTC Final LIVE: Team India to look for early breakthroughs on Day 4 to restrict Australia to a modest total

CNBCTV18.com  Jun 10, 2023 12:51 PM IST (Updated)
Summary

WTC Final, Ind vs Aus live score: India gained some ground back on Day 3 due to the 109-run partnership between Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur, which was followed by an impressive bowling effort later on. However, they would look to restrict the Pat Cummins-led side to somewhere around 370 to still stand a chance of winning this grand finale.

Live Updates

Marnus Labuschagne explains his 'power nap' during WTC Day 3 play

Australia will resume at 123/4 with a lead of 296 runs, with Green (7*) partnering with Labuschagne as they look to build on their advantage with two days to play.
Jun 10, 2023 1:30 PM

IND VS AUS WTC Final: Top moments from Day 3 that you might have missed

Australia reached 123 for four at stumps in their second innings to extend the overall lead to 296 runs against India on the third day of the World Test Championship final on Friday.
Jun 10, 2023 12:51 PM

Australia continued to dominate proceedings on Day 3 despite India gaining back some ground with both the bat and the ball!

Jun 10, 2023 12:40 PM
WTC Final: Ricky Ponting hints Team India's preparation is unideal due to the IPL
However, Ponting also sympathised with the fact that there could never be an ideal preparation model for a one-off Test at this time of the year. However, he backed players to find the way best suited for them to ensure that they turn up in the best shape and form in the all-important grand finale. He pointed out the example of Travis Head, who apparently didn’t pick a bat for the last two months but still smashed 163 runs in Australia’s first innings of the game.
Jun 10, 2023 12:38 PM

Australia reached 123 for four at stumps in their second innings to extend the overall lead to 296 runs against India on the third day of the World Test Championship final on Friday. At stumps, Marnus Labuschagne and Cameron Green were batting on 41 and 7 respectively. Resuming on overnight 151 for five, India lost KS Bharat early but Ajinkya Rahane (89) and Shardul Thakur (51) added 109 runs for the seventh wicket to help their team avoid follow-on at The Oval. However, India lost the remaining wickets quickly after the lunch break to end at 296 in 69.4 overs. 

Jun 10, 2023 12:22 PM
