Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • sports>
    • WTC Final: India all out for 217 in first innings

    WTC Final: India all out for 217 in first innings

    Profile image
    By PTI | IST (Published)
    Mini

    Kyle Jamieson was the pick of the New Zealand pacers, taking his fifth five-wicket haul including the prized one of India skipper Virat Kohli.

    WTC Final: India all out for 217 in first innings
    India was all out for 217 on day three of the World Test Championship final against New Zealand here on Sunday.
    Kyle Jamieson was the pick of the New Zealand pacers, taking his fifth five-wicket haul including the prized one of India skipper Virat Kohli, who could not add to his overnight 44.
    India was bowled out in the 93rd over shortly after lunch.
    India lost four wickets in the morning session to take lunch at 211 for seven.
    Ajinkya Rahane (49 off 117) was playing well until he threw his wicket away with a half-hearted pull off Neil Wagner.
    The dangerous Rishabh Pant (4 off 22) did not last long, falling to a loose drive off Jamieson with Tom Latham taking a brilliant catch in the slips.
    R Ashwin scored a valuable 22 off 27 in difficult conditions.
    Ravindra Jadeja was the last man to be dismissed on 15.
    India had resumed the day at 146 for three.
    Brief Scores:
    India 1st Innings: 217 all out in 92.1  overs (Virat Kohli 44, Ajinkya Rahane 49, Rohit Sharma 34; Kyle Jamieson 5/31, Neil Wagner 2/40, Trent Boult 2/47).
    Previous Article

    Yamaha launches 150cc FZ-X leisure rider at Rs 1.17 lakh; specs, features here

    Next Article

    EPFO net new enrollments rise 13.73% to 12.76 lakh in April

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Adani Ports694.35 47.45 7.33
    Bajaj Auto4,167.10 113.20 2.79
    HUL2,482.90 65.20 2.70
    Bharti Airtel538.75 10.10 1.91
    Grasim1,480.75 22.55 1.55
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    HUL2,480.75 63.85 2.64
    Bajaj Auto4,164.95 105.95 2.61
    Bharti Airtel538.90 10.20 1.93
    Bajaj Finserv11,998.00 179.95 1.52
    IndusInd Bank994.90 10.65 1.08
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Adani Ports694.35 47.45
    Bajaj Auto4,167.10 113.20
    HUL2,482.90 65.20
    Bharti Airtel538.75 10.10
    Grasim1,480.75 22.55
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    HUL2,480.75 63.85
    Bajaj Auto4,164.95 105.95
    Bharti Airtel538.90 10.20
    Bajaj Finserv11,998.00 179.95
    IndusInd Bank994.90 10.65

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee73.8600-0.2175-0.29
    Euro-Rupee87.8770-0.4200-0.48
    Pound-Rupee102.2970-0.9290-0.90
    Rupee-100 Yen0.6699-0.0019-0.29
    View More