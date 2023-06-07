CNBC TV18
WTC Final: How have spinners R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja fared in England?

IND VS AUS Test Live Cricket Score | WTC Final Day 1 Match Updates: Ashwin and Jadeja have been lethal whenever they have bowled in tandem in Test cricket, having garnered 474 and 264 wickets respectively in the longest format of the game.

The World Test Championship (WTC) final has put forward a unique selection dilemma in front of the Indian team management. The spin twins Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja might or might not find a spot in the final playing XI. Ashwin and Jadeja have been lethal whenever they have bowled in tandem in Test cricket, having garnered 474 and 264 wickets respectively in the longest format of the game.

In fact, they shared the Man of the Series award in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy held between the two countries earlier this year. However, with a possible green top waiting for the two teams at The Oval, will the think-tank bench one of their star spinners for the all-important summit clash? Let us see how the two spinners have fared in English conditions over the years.
Also read: R Ashwin shares pitch report of the Oval before the WTC final
