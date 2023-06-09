AdamGilchrist is celebrated for redefining the role of a wicketkeeper in the longest format of the game. He scored 5570 runs in 96 Tests at a strike rate of 82 with 17 tons. Travis Head debuted in Test cricket in 2018 and boasts of a scoring rate of 61.8 after 36 games. However, the former Adelaide Strikers star has adopted a more positive and proactive batting approach lately and the Australian side is bearing the fruits of the same in the WTC final.

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting has likened World Test Championship (WTC) final centurion Travis Head to wicket-keeping great Adam Gilchrist. Head, who is also a southpaw like Gilchrist, smashed 163 runs off 174 deliveries with 25 boundaries and a solitary six to his name to propel the Baggy Greens to 469 in the first innings of the WTC summit clash.

Batting at number five, Head almost took the game away from the Rohit Sharma-led side with his counter-attacking approach and ability to maximise scoring opportunities against every bowler. The 29-year-old has been in fine form right throughout the WTC 2021-23 cycle as he has scored 1371 runs at an average of 57.12 and strike rate of 82.04 in this edition of the tournament.

Present at The Oval for the all-important grand finale, Ponting drew similarities between Head and his former teammate. The ex-World Cup winning captain quipped that even Gilchrist never scored at a strike rate as high as that of Head in his career.

“He (Head) probably is (similar to Gilchrist). In fact he is probably scoring quicker now than Gilly probably ever did. His strike-rate through this (World Test Championship) qualification period is 81, which is higher than anyone else in the world to have scored more than 500 runs,” Ponting told ICC.

He added, “His confidence is growing by the game, his strike-rate keeps going up, he hits boundaries early on in his innings which puts pressure back on the bowlers which is what you want from your middle order players, and his last two years have been quite remarkable.”

