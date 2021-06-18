WTC final: First session between India-New Zealand ruled out; Ashwin and Jadeja in playing 11

There will be no play in the first session of the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand in Southampton on Friday owing to incessant rain.

"Unfortunately there will be no play in the first session on Day 1 of the ICC World Test Championship final," the BCCI posted on Twitter.

The match was scheduled to start at 3pm but the weather ensured that the pitch at the Ageas Bowl was covered and the toss was delayed. The ICC has kept a reserve day to make up for time lost because of inclement weather.

Rain has been forecast in Southampton for the most part of the inaugural title clash in the longest format.

For today’s match, India was to play spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin in a five-man bowling attack against New Zealand.

India had surprisingly announced its team a day early on Thursday with captain Virat Kohli saying the weather was irrelevant to them.

"For us, it is about covering all the bases and making sure that we take the strongest side we can be on the park, which gives us batting depth and gives us enough bowling options as well, Kohli said.

"We are quite clear in terms of what we want to do. The forecast is something we are not focused on. We are not going to think too much about what might change. We are not bothered with what the weather holds.

India has gone with the five expected batsmen plus wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, but the five bowlers are playing together for the first time. Ashwin, the world's best offspinner, and Jadeja, the world's best left-arm spinner, join right-arm quicks Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami.

Jadeja and Shami missed the last series against England at home because of respective thumb and elbow injuries.

With text inputs from PTI and AP