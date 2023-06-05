Pat Cummins took initiative on this front and pulled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 to manage his workload ahead of the upcoming Ashes and the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup this year. The Australian skipper walked away from his Rs 7.25 crore worth contract with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to underline his commitment for the national team.

Australian skipper Pat Cummins believes that cricket is gradually moving to a world football model where players will have to be released from their respective T20 league franchises. Speaking ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India, Cummins claimed that international cricket does not have a monopoly over players’ time now.

He said that the Indian Premier League (IPL) changed cricket’s landscape around a decade ago. From an Australian perspective, Cummins said that they have to be proactive with respect to ensuring that playing for Australia remains as special as possible. He even conceded to the fact that the year-long international calendar might look a little different in a few years’ time.

“International cricket doesn't have a monopoly on players' time, like it did in the past. The IPL changed that a decade ago, but there's just going to be more and more content that creeps in, so I think we have got to be proactive about that,” Cummins explained.

However, the pacer assured that the players cannot be blamed for taking some of the opportunities provided by the franchises. He mentioned that it is still important that the best players win the World Cups and big series’ for their respective nations.

“But obviously, there are more competing interests than there were in the past. That's why things are starting to quicken up, and it's moving towards a more world football model, where you play for your club, employed by your club, and you get released to play for your country,” he further added.

Cummins took initiative on this front and pulled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 to manage his workload ahead of the upcoming Ashes and the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup this year. The Australian skipper walked away from his Rs 7.25 crore worth contract with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to underline his commitment for the national team.

However, there are quite a few Australian players who will feature in the WTC final straight out from their IPL stint. The likes of David Warner and Cameron Green played the whole season for Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI) respectively in IPL 2023.