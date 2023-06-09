WTC Final: 'BCCI did injustice to Virat Kohli,' says ex-Australian head coach Justin Langer

“Loved his (Virat Kohli’s) aggression. BCCI did injustice to him, and I do not want to hear anything else. If he wanted to keep the ODI captaincy, he should have been allowed to do that out of respect. There was nothing I didn't like about Virat Kohli. His aggression, his passion, his batting. He was an amazing captain,” JustinLanger explained.

Former Australian head coach Justin Langer has lashed out at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for mistreating Virat Kohli’s captaincy during the World Test Championship (WTC) final that is underway at The Oval currently. India find themselves at a precarious position at the end of the second day’s play with the Rohit Sharma-led team trailing by 318 runs in the first innings with only five wickets in hand.

Several experts and onlookers have raised questions on India’s tactical moves during this summit clash. The team management decided to drop ICC World No. 1 ranked Test bowler Ravichandran Ashwin and played the duo of Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur ahead of him.

Further, India chose to field first after winning the toss after being swayed by the overcast conditions. The pitch eased out for batting later on and the Australian team capitalised brilliantly on the same.

In that backdrop, Langer expressed disappointment at the way BCCI handled Kohli’s leadership tenure and mentioned that the 34-year-old should have been permitted to at least hold on to his ODI captaincy ‘out of respect’.

“Loved his (Virat Kohli’s) aggression. BCCI did injustice to him, and I do not want to hear anything else. If he wanted to keep the ODI captaincy, he should have been allowed to do that out of respect. There was nothing I didn't like about Virat Kohli. His aggression, his passion, his batting. He was an amazing captain,” Langer explained.

India recorded their maiden Test series win in Australia under Kohli’s leadership back in 2018-19. Langer coached the Baggy Greens at that point in time and the former opener has repeatedly opened up about his admiration for the Indian batting mainstay.