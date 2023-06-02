WTC Final 2023: Why is Australia concerned about the Indian bowling attack?

Australian assistant coach and former New Zealand skipper Daniel Vettori said that the Pat Cummins-led side are debating India’s possible bowling lineup for the World Test Championship (WTC) final that starts on June 7 at the Oval. India arguably have a problem of plenty with the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur battling for two bowling spots.

Jadeja’s all-round skills make him a definite starter whereas Thakur’s batting skills have proven to be the difference multiple times in India’s overseas Tests previously. However, Ashwin’s guile, experience and utility against a predominantly left-handed Australian batting lineup cannot be underplayed.

“We have been debating that. I think Jadeja will play because of the batting he brings to the table and how successful he has been at that No.6 position. Then the question will be around that fourth seamer and the all-rounder in Thakur and Ashwin, but they are (both) pretty good choices,” Vettori said.

He added, “Ashwin is an incredible bowler and he will be first choice in most teams, and just with their combinations it may lead to that (him missing selection). We expect The Oval to behave how it always behaves. It is a good wicket, but it can offer a lot to the spinners as the game goes on.”

Ashwin averages 28.11 and has picked 18 wickets in seven Tests at an economy of 2.63 in England. However, Jadeja’s superior batting skills perhaps help the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star to pip Ashwin and make his way into the playing XI instead. The southpaw has a batting average of 29.70 along with three half-centuries and a ton in English soil.

He complements that with his efficient and incredible bowling skills as well. Thakur, on the other hand, scored a terrific second-innings half-century that helped India the last time they played at the Oval against England in 2021. A clearer picture of the Indian playing XI will only emerge as the WTC summit clash nears.