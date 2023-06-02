WTC Final 2023: Why is Australia concerned about the Indian bowling attack?

Australian assistant coach and former New Zealand skipper Daniel Vettori said that the Pat Cummins-led side are debating India’s possible bowling lineup for the World Test Championship (WTC) final that starts on June 7 at the Oval. India arguably have a problem of plenty with the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur battling for two bowling spots.

Jadeja’s all-round skills make him a definite starter whereas Thakur’s batting skills have proven to be the difference multiple times in India’s overseas Tests previously. However, Ashwin’s guile, experience and utility against a predominantly left-handed Australian batting lineup cannot be underplayed.

“We have been debating that. I think Jadeja will play because of the batting he brings to the table and how successful he has been at that No.6 position. Then the question will be around that fourth seamer and the all-rounder in Thakur and Ashwin, but they are (both) pretty good choices,” Vettori said.