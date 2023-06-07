IND VS AUS Test Live Cricket Score | WTC Final Day 1 Match Updates: India and Australia chasing their maiden WTC crown

IND VS AUS Test Live Cricket Score | WTC Final Day 1 Match Updates:
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma was hit on the thumb whilst practicing for the World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval on Tuesday.
IND VS AUS Test Live Cricket Score | WTC Final Day 1 Match Updates: The winner of the World Test Championship final will get the ICC Test mace.
IND VS AUS Test Live Cricket Score | WTC Final Day 1 Match Updates: WTC Final Weather Forecast
Day One
The temperature is predicted to hover around 13°C-16 °C during the course of the game. The weather will be partly cloudy, bringing the seam bowlers into the match in certain phases whereas there is a 10 percent chance of rainfall overall.
Day Two
There is no forecast of rainfall on the second day of the match with the weather slightly on the sunny side and the temperature ranging between 9°C-19°C. The fans could be in for an absolute run fest provided that the pitch is flat as well.
Day Three
Clouds might begin reappearing on the third day of the Test. However, there would not be any showers with the temperature rising up to even 22°C by the end of the day’s play.
Day Four
This is when the game might start getting interesting. As of Tuesday, there are 50 percent chances of rainfall taking place on the important fourth day of the Test match. Showers are likely to pick up about two hours before the start of the game and one could presume multiple halts taking place on the penultimate day of the WTC final.
Day Five
In what seems to be an ominous sign for the fate of the summit clash, the rainfall is set to get heavier on the fifth day. There is a 70 percent chance of showers occurring on the final day of the Test match and the weather forecast for the following days remains largely the same.
The weather forecast suggests that both teams might look to gain ground in the first three days of the game as the showers can leave the game hanging in balance in the final couple of days.
IND VS AUS Test Live Cricket Score | WTC Final Day 1 Match Updates: Team India will lock horns with Australia on Wednesday at The Oval.
Key Player to Watch Out
Virat Kohli (India)
Virat Kohli’s success is instrumental to that of India in this grand finale. The former India skipper has roared back into form recently, having scored five international centuries since September 2022. He brought up two tons in the IPL as well and had notched 186 runs in the last Test that India played against Australia in March. Kohli averages 33.32 in 16 Tests in England but is arguably India’s best bet to counter the moving ball against a promising Australian pace attack.
Steven Smith (Australia)
Labuschagne might be ranked number one in ICC Men’s Test Batting standings but it is Smith on whom the Cummins-led side will rely on to get a big score specifically in the first innings. Smith averages 59.55 in England and has seven half-centuries and six tons to his name in the country. He has largely excelled against this Indian bowling unit over the years and will be relishing the prospect of spearheading the Baggy Greens to the WTC title.
Pitch Report
The average first innings batting score at The Oval is 343, which suggests that a batting-friendly track might be on the cards for the India vs Australia game.
Predicted Winning Team
India might just have an edge with a more varied bowling unit but there is a forecast of rain from Saturday onwards, which sparks the possibility of a draw and the WTC championship being shared between the two teams.
Where to Watch
The WTC final will be televised live on the Star Sports Network from Wednesday-Sunday from 3pm onwards. The game will also be streamed simultaneously on Disney+ Hotstar.
WTC Final Preview: India and Australia will clash in the World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval which starts off today. India had finished runners-up in the previous and inaugural edition of the WTC as they were defeated by New Zealand at Southampton in June 2021.
Australia had missed making it to the deciding game of the competition last time around as they faced a rather unexpected setback in the form of a 2-1 series defeat to India in their own backyard in the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The two teams last faced each other earlier this year in a four-match Test series that resulted in 2-1 in India’s favour. The Rohit Sharma-led side had secured convincing victories in the first two games of the series before losing the third match in Indore and drawing the fourth one in Ahmedabad.
However, there is a stark difference in the way that the two teams have prepared for the competition this time around. The vast majority of the Indian team is coming into the contest on the back of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 that rounded off merely a week ago. On the other hand, only David Warner and Cameron Green turned up in the IPL for their respective franchises.
Instead, Australia’s key batsmen like Steven Smith and Marnus Labuschagne engaged in county stints over the last couple of months. India’s batting mainstay Cheteshwar Pujara too led Sussex as he played in the English domestic circuit recently. Australia are dealing with the absence of Josh Hazlewood due to an injury and Scott Boland is all set to replace the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer in the final playing XI.
Predicted Playing XI
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami
Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland