Wrestlers' vs Brij Bhushan | Kapil Sibal predicts 'wishy-washy' chargesheet

In response to the wrestlers' call for the government to take action against outgoing WFI Chairman Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Monday, June 5, blasted the administration, predicting that the BJP MP would not be arrested and only face a "wishy-washy" chargesheet, before being released on bail.

After a team of the protesting wrestlers reportedly met Union Home Minister Amit Shah late Saturday (June 3), Sibal, a renowned attorney who represented the wrestlers in the Supreme Court, launched his onslaught. The delegation of wrestlers met Shah, according to wrestler Bajrang Punia.

In a tweet, Sibal said, "Amit Shah meets team of wrestlers. Wrestling for solutions. My prediction: No arrest. Wishy-washy chargesheet will be filed. Brij Bhushan will be granted bail. Then they will say matter is sub-judice!"

The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, which carries a maximum seven-year prison sentence upon conviction, was cited in one of the two FIRs the Delhi Police filed against retiring WFI strongman on April 28 at the Connaught Place police station.

He was charged in FIRs that were filed in response to a Supreme Court ruling under several Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, including assaulting a lady to violate her modesty (section 354), sexual harassment (354A), and stalking (354D), all of which carry 2-3 year prison sentences.

Additionally, some of the complainants said Singh approached them while promising to help them in their jobs in exchange for "sexual favours."

Singh has refuted every accusation and stated that if even one of them is found to be true, he will hang himself.

Earlier on Monday, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia declared that they will continue the struggle for justice and that none of the wrestlers had given up. "This news is completely wrong. In the fight for justice, none of us has backed down, nor will we. Along with Satyagraha, I am fulfilling my responsibility in Railways. Our fight continues till justice is served. Please don't spread any wrong news," Malik tweeted after reports of her distancing from the protest emerged.

Echoing his national teammate, Punia also tweeted that rumours of the FIR being withdrawn were "completely false."

"The news of withdrawing the movement is just a rumour. These news are being spread to harm us. We have neither retreated nor have we withdrawn the movement. The news of women wrestlers taking back the FIR is also false. The fight will continue till justice is served," said Bajrang.

Last Friday (June 2), members of the 1983 World Cup-winning cricket team broke their months-long silence saying that they were "distressed and disturbed" on seeing the wrestlers being manhandled by police. They also urged the athletes not to take a hasty decision. Notably, none of the active cricket superstars have voiced similar concerns.

Among the few known sports personalities who have publicly backed the wrestlers are Neeraj Chopra and Abhinav Bindra, both Olympic gold medalists

(With inputs from PTI)