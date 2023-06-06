Wrestlers' vs Brij Bhushan | Kapil Sibal predicts 'wishy-washy' chargesheet

Wrestlers' fight for justice: Earlier on Monday, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia declared that they will continue the struggle for justice and that none of the wrestlers had given up — after rumours spread on social media that they were withdrawing their protest post a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah.

In response to the wrestlers' call for the government to take action against outgoing WFI Chairman Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Monday, June 5, blasted the administration, predicting that the BJP MP would not be arrested and only face a "wishy-washy" chargesheet, before being released on bail.

After a team of the protesting wrestlers reportedly met Union Home Minister Amit Shah late Saturday (June 3), Sibal, a renowned attorney who represented the wrestlers in the Supreme Court, launched his onslaught. The delegation of wrestlers met Shah, according to wrestler Bajrang Punia.