In wrestlers sexual harassment case, Brij Bhushan says ready for narco test 'if Phogat and Punia…’

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said he is ready for the polygraph test if wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia take it too. Bhushan has been accused of sexual harassment by a section of wrestlers.

In a social media post, the WFI president said , "I am ready to undergo narco test, polygraph test or lie detector test, but my condition is that Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia should also take them with me."

"If both the wrestlers agree for the same, call a press conference and make announcement. I promise them that I am ready for the test," he posted on Facebook in Hindi. He said he stands by his word even today.

On May 10, Olympic wrestler Sakshi Malik had challenged Bhushan to take a lie detector narco test if he is confident of his innocence.

Prominent wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, are protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. They accused Brij Bhushan, the BJP MP from Kaiserganj in Uttar Pradesh, of sexual exploitation.

The MP also held a public meeting in this Uttar Pradesh district on Sunday. Speaking at the meeting, he was quoted by news agency PTI as saying, "I don't understand that the children for whose success I sacrificed everything, have become toys of politics today".

"Even after four months, they do not have any audio, video or any other recording to prove allegations against me. Story after story is being told. They should know that the whole country is angry today. People of all castes and religions are standing with me," Singh claimed.

On the directions of the Supreme Court, the Delhi Police launched an investigation in the sexual harrasment case after lodging an FIR against Singh.

In the meantime, the Ministry of Sports cancelled all activities of the wrestling federation with immediate effect till the investigation into the allegations of the wrestlers is completed.

(With inputs from PTI)