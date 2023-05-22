In wrestlers sexual harassment case, Brij Bhushan says ready for narco test 'if Phogat and Punia…’

On May 10, Olympic wrestler Sakshi Malik had challenged Bhushan to take a lie detector narco test if he is confident of his innocence.

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said he is ready for the polygraph test if wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia take it too. Bhushan has been accused of sexual harassment by a section of wrestlers.

In a social media post, the WFI president said , "I am ready to undergo narco test, polygraph test or lie detector test, but my condition is that Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia should also take them with me."

"If both the wrestlers agree for the same, call a press conference and make announcement. I promise them that I am ready for the test," he posted on Facebook in Hindi. He said he stands by his word even today.