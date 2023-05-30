Wrestlers decide not to immerse medals in Ganga after Tikait move, get Anil Kumble's support

Wrestlers protest: Farmer leader Naresh Tikait arrived at Har ki Pauri, where several wrestlers, including Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia, had assembled to sacrifice their medals, and sought five days’ time from them. Earlier, Delhi Police had removed the wrestlers from their protest site at Jantar Mantar and stopped them from marching towards the new Parliament building.

Wrestlers protesting at the national capital demanding the arrest of WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Tuesday, May 30, decided not to immerse their medals in Ganga after farmer leader Naresh Tikait intervened and sought five days’ time from them.

Tikait arrived at Har ki Pauri, where the wrestlers had gathered and took the medals from them. The protestors said they would return if no action was taken within five days.

Several wrestlers, including Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia reached Har ki Pauri on Tuesday evening to immerse their medals in the holy waters as a mark of protest against WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment even as their sustained protest apparently continues to go unheard in the upper echelons of power.

Sakshi, Vinesh and her cousin Sangeeta were seen sobbing as their husbands tried to console them even as scores of their supporters formed a cordon around them. The wrestlers stood for about 20 minutes in silence after reaching Har ki Pauri. They then sat on the banks of the river holding their citation.

Earlier, Sakshi, bronze medallist at the 2016 Rio Olympics, had said in a statement on her Twitter handle that the wrestlers will go to Haridwar to immerse the medals.

The wrestlers had announced that they will be immersing their medals in the river at 6 pm today (May 30). They said they will immerse their hard-earned medals and sit on a hunger strike "until death" at the India Gate. However, the Delhi Police said today they will not be allowed to protest at India Gate as it is a "national monument and not a site for demonstrations.”

"These medals are our life and soul. We are going to immerse them in the Ganges because she is Maa Ganga. After that, there is no point of living, so we will sit on a hunger strike until death at India Gate," she had said in the statement in Hindi. The same statement was also shared by Vinesh.

"We have won these medals with the same purity as the holy Ganga. These medals are holy for the entire country and there can't be a better place to keep them than in the holy Ganga rather than it acting as a mask for the unholy system which is siding with the wrongdoer," Sakshi said, adding, "....We don't want these medals now because by making us wear them this shiny system is using it as a mask for its own publicity while exploiting us. If we speak against this exploitation, it prepares to send us to jail."

Veteran cricketer Anil Kumble extended support to protesting wrestlers. "Dismayed to hear about what transpired on the 28th of May with our wrestlers being manhandled. Anything can be resolved through proper dialogue. Hoping for a resolution at the earliest," he tweeted.

This came after the Sunday's (May 28) incident, when several prominent wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sangeeta Phogat, and Sakshi Malik, were detained by the police when they attempted to march towards the new Parliament building for a women's 'mahapanchayat'.’

The wrestlers did not have permission to move towards the new Parliament building, hours after it was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and when they were stopped by police, a scuffle broke out. The protesting wrestlers and their supporters were taken to different locations in the national capital before being released. The police officers later cleared the protest site by removing the cots, mattresses, coolers, fans and the tarpaulin ceiling along with other belongings of the grapplers.

Sakshi said the women wrestlers felt there's nothing left for them in this country as the "system has treated them cheaply."

"We're reminded of the moment when we won Olympic and world championships medals. Now we feel why we won them, did we win them so that the system behaves so cheaply with us? They dragged us and then made us criminals.

"The way police behaved with us, how they arrested us with cruelty. We were doing our peaceful protest. Our protest site was also destroyed and snatched from us by the police. And the next day they lodged an FIR against us. Have the women wrestlers committed a crime by asking for justice after being sexually harassed? Police and system are behaving like we are criminals, whereas the actual harasser is making fun of us. They are making women wrestlers uncomfortable and laughing at them," Malik said.

According to the police, approximately 700 people were detained in various locations across the national capital. At Jantar Mantar, 109 protesters, including the three wrestlers, were detained. However, the women detainees were released later in the evening on Sunday (May 28).

The wrestlers had been protesting at Jantar Mantar since April 23 against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh demanding his arrest for alleged sexual harassment of several women grapplers, including a minor.

(With inputs from agencies)