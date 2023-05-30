Wrestlers decide not to immerse medals in Ganga after Tikait move, get Anil Kumble's support

Wrestlers protest: Farmer leader Naresh Tikait arrived at Har ki Pauri, where several wrestlers, including Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia, had assembled to sacrifice their medals, and sought five days’ time from them. Earlier, Delhi Police had removed the wrestlers from their protest site at Jantar Mantar and stopped them from marching towards the new Parliament building.
Wrestlers protesting at the national capital demanding the arrest of WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Tuesday, May 30, decided not to immerse their medals in Ganga after farmer leader Naresh Tikait intervened and sought five days’ time from them.
Tikait arrived at Har ki Pauri, where the wrestlers had gathered and took the medals from them. The protestors said they would return if no action was taken within five days.
Several wrestlers, including Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia reached Har ki Pauri on Tuesday evening to immerse their medals in the holy waters as a mark of protest against WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment even as their sustained protest apparently continues to go unheard in the upper echelons of power.