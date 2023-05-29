Wrestlers will be permitted to protest at any suitable location apart from Jantar Mantar: Delhi police

Delhi's Deputy Commissioner of Police Suman Nalwa said that if the wrestlers apply for permission to stage a sit-in protest again in the future, they will be permitted to do so at a notified suitable location other than Jantar Mantar.

A day after the Delhi police detained the protesting wrestlers and cleared their sit-in site, its deputy commissioner Suman Nalwa said they will be permitted to protest at a suitable location, other than the Jantar Mantar.

"The demonstration by the wrestlers was going on smoothly at the notified place of Jantar Mantar. On Sunday, the protestors flouted the law, ignoring our repeated requests. Hence, we cleared the site and ended the dharna," Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) tweeted in Hindi.

