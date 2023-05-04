Supreme Court closes proceedings on sexual harassment plea by women wrestlers against Brij Bhushan Singh

Speaking to reporters outside the court, the wrestlers' counsel said they were hoping that the probe by the Delhi Police would be monitored by a retired Supreme Court judge but the court chose to close the proceedings.

The Supreme Court has closed the proceedings on a plea by three women wrestlers who have levelled sexual harassment allegations against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Terminating the case, the court observed that an FIR had been registered and that the complainants had been provided adequate security.

A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud refused to entertain an oral plea by the counsel representing the wrestlers that the ongoing probe be monitored by a retired or a serving high court judge.

"You came here with specific prayers for registration of FIR and security for the complainants. Now both of your prayers have been addressed. If you have any further grievances, you can very well approach the high court or the jurisdictional magistrate," the bench said, adding that it is closing the proceedings for now.

The Court granted liberty to the petitioner to move the high court or the jurisdictional magistrate for further relief. It noted that the purpose of the petition had been served with the registered FIR and security provided to complainants.

Speaking to reporters outside the court, the wrestlers' counsel said they were hoping that the probe by the Delhi Police would be monitored by a retired Supreme Court judge but the court chose to close the proceedings.

"Monitor is needed as Delhi Police didn't file the FIR earlier. They weren't ready to take the statements of victims as well," they said. They also added that the accused, Brij Bhushan Singh, had allegedly been revealing the identities of the victims on TV channels, some of which were minors.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was representing the Delhi Police, informed the bench that as per the apex court’s April 28 order, an assessment of threat perception to the complainants was carried out by the police.

He told the bench that adequate security arrangements have been made for the minor complainant as well as the six other women wrestlers. Mehta said statements of four complainants, including the minor, have been recorded under Section 161 of the Criminal Penal Code.

The Delhi Police has filed two FIRs against Singh on allegations of sexual harassment levelled against the BJP MP by seven women wrestlers.

Several of India's top wrestlers have been protesting at Jantar Mantar, demanding that the government make public the findings of an oversight panel that investigated the sexual harassment charges against Singh in January.

The wrestlers have asserted that they would not leave the protest site until Singh is arrested.

Delhi Police on high alert

After a scuffle broke out between the protesting wrestlers and the local police on Wednesday night, heavy deployment of law enforcement was seen at the site at Jantar Mantar.

The police said on Thursday morning that DCPs of all districts in Delhi, especially in border areas, had been asked to be on alert. Special care was told to be taken on roads going toward Central Delhi and barricades were erected in several places.

Police claimed to have received inputs that a large number of people were going to reach Jantar Mantar today at the site of the protest.

While the protesters have made allegations that a drunk police officer entered the site and other personnel used force against them, Delhi Police has denied this claim.

“No force was used by police personnel against the protestors. Regarding injury to one protestor, he left the hospital against medical advice and has not given a statement to the police yet," the DCP tweeted from his official handle.

The DCP claimed that five police personnel were injured during the Wednesday night ruckus.

Vinesh Phogat: We are ready to return all our medals and awards

Addressing a press conference after Wednesday night's scuffle, wrestler Vinesh Phogat broke down into tears and alleged that the athletes were made to suffer.

"The way they have made us suffer, I would not want any athlete to win a medal for the country," Phogat said.

She added that the athletes were ready to return their medals, claiming they were of no use if they were being humiliated and ignored by the government in such a manner.

“Take it (medals) all away. We have been humiliated so much. We are fighting for our respect but we are being crushing under their feet. Does all men have the right to abuse women?” Phogat, who is a Khel Ratna awardee, said.

With agency inputs.