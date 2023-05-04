Supreme Court closes proceedings on sexual harassment plea by women wrestlers against Brij Bhushan Singh

Speaking to reporters outside the court, the wrestlers' counsel said they were hoping that the probe by the Delhi Police would be monitored by a retired Supreme Court judge but the court chose to close the proceedings.

The Supreme Court has closed the proceedings on a plea by three women wrestlers who have levelled sexual harassment allegations against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Terminating the case, the court observed that an FIR had been registered and that the complainants had been provided adequate security.

A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud refused to entertain an oral plea by the counsel representing the wrestlers that the ongoing probe be monitored by a retired or a serving high court judge.

"You came here with specific prayers for registration of FIR and security for the complainants. Now both of your prayers have been addressed. If you have any further grievances, you can very well approach the high court or the jurisdictional magistrate," the bench said, adding that it is closing the proceedings for now.