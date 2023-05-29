English
    Wrestlers Protest: No one touched them till they remained in designated area, says Anurag Thakur 
    Twitter was flooded with reactions on the events of Sunday evening. From present to past sportsperson, as well several politicians condemned the incidents in solidarity with the detained wrestlers. Here are some of the reactions shared on social media.

    Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur stated on Monday that the protesting wrestlers were not touched by the Delhi police as long as the protest remained within the designated area at Jantar Mantar. This statement comes a day after several prominent wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sangeeta Phogat, and Sakshi Malik, were detained by the police when they attempted to march towards the new Parliament building for a women's 'Mahapanchayat'.

    "No one stopped them from holding protests at a place allotted to them (by authorities). No one stopped them when they organised a candle march at that designated place," Thakur said, adding that an FIR had already been registered on the allegations of the wrestlers as directed by the Supreme Court.
    "Since an FIR has been registered by Delhi police as directed by the SC, they should come forward and record their statements and appropriate action will be taken upon the completion of the probe," the minister said.
