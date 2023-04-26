English
Wrestlers protest: DCW chief Swati Maliwal calls Brij Bhushan Singh 'gunda', demands action against police

By Sangam Singh  Apr 26, 2023 4:17:25 PM IST (Updated)

Swati Maliwal's comments came after the Delhi Police told the Supreme Court that some kind of preliminary probe was needed before it can proceed with the registration of an FIR against WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the wrestlers, said he would be filing some additional material on the matter in the next hearing.

Chief of Delhi Commission for Women, Swati Maliwal, on Wednesday, hit out at Delhi police for not registering an FIR against WFI President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment allegations against him. She also sought to identify police officers responsible for not registering an FIR and take legal action against them.

“Despite five days of protest by women wrestlers, Delhi Police has not registered an FIR against the WFI President. The allegations levelled calls for legal action under the POCSO act. Women wrestlers and their family members have been receiving threatening calls and messages and they suspect that police may be behind leaking their numbers,” she said in a video.
“Let me remind Delhi police that Section 166 1(a) (c) of the IPC says that if the police don't register a complaint by the victim, then a case would be registered against him/her. We have strongly recommended the Women Safety Commissioner of Delhi police to identify police officers responsible for not registering an FIR and take legal action against them,” she added.
Her comments came after the Delhi Police on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that some kind of preliminary probe was needed before it can proceed with the registration of an FIR over sexual harassment allegations levelled by seven women wrestlers against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
Also Read:Protest against WFI chief: Wrestlers move SC seeking FIR against Brij Bhushan
On Wednesday, April 26, a SC bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha was told by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta who appeared for the Delhi Police that an FIR to be lodged straight away if the top court felt the need. However, he added that the police believe in the preliminary inquiry before the registration of the FIR.
The bench took note of the submissions of Mehta and asked Delhi Police to put forth their views on April 28 when the plea of wrestlers will be heard.
“You know Solicitor we also don't do something without hearing the other side and unless we have some material. Please furnish the material which you have on Friday...We took it up as this involves a minor etc,” the CJI said.
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the wrestlers, said he would be filing some additional material on the matter in the next hearing.
First Published: Apr 26, 2023 4:01 PM IST
