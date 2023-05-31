Wrestlers’ protest aggravates globally, Naresh Tikait to hold mahapanchayat on June 1

Tikait is the national president of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), which is a farmers' representative organisation in India. He convinced India's wrestlers to not immerse their World and Olympic medals in the holy river and sought five days to address their grievances.

The wrestlers' protest has escalated following the announcement by India's top athletes to submerge their medals in the Ganga river on Tuesday. However, they were stopped by farmer leader Naresh Tikait in Haridwar, who has informed CNBC-TV18 that a mahapanchayat will be convened in Soran, Muzaffarnagar, tomorrow, June 1.

The protesting wrestlers have given the central government five days to apprehend Brij Bhushan Singh, the chief of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), who faces multiple sexual harassment charges.

The mahapanchayat will decide the future course of action, Tikait said.

During this gathering, stakeholders and members of the khaap from Uttar Pradesh and other regions will deliberate on the wrestlers' protest and explore potential resolutions. Naresh Tikait expressed his regret over the wrestlers' unfortunate predicament and emphasised that strategies to address the issue will be discussed at the mahapanchayat.

Tikait is the national president of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), which is a farmers' representative organisation in India. He convinced India's wrestlers to not immerse their World and Olympic medals in the holy river and sought five days to address their grievances.

Tikait said several representatives of different khaps and their heads hailing from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab Rajasthan and Delhi will be participating in the mahapanchayat to decide the next course of action in the wrestlers' protest.

ALSO READ | United World Wrestling threatens ban on WFI as wrestlers protest, plans meeting with athletes

The matter has also attracted international attention, with global wrestling governing body United World Wrestling (UWW) on Tuesday threatening to suspend the Wrestling Federation of India in the wake of the ongoing protest. The organisation condemned the detention of wrestlers in New Delhi on Sunday and expressed disappointment regarding their treatment.

Meanwhile, WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh said that despite going to Haridwar to immerse their medals in the Ganga, the wrestlers handed them to Takait.

"It's their stand, what can we do," Singh said.

He added that the matter is under investigation and if police see any merit in the allegations, they will make an arrest.