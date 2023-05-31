English
    Wrestlers' protest aggravates globally, Naresh Tikait to hold mahapanchayat on June 1

    By Shivani Bazaz  May 31, 2023 2:02:06 PM IST (Published)

    Tikait is the national president of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), which is a farmers' representative organisation in India. He convinced India's wrestlers to not immerse their World and Olympic medals in the holy river and sought five days to address their grievances.

    The wrestlers' protest has escalated following the announcement by India's top athletes to submerge their medals in the Ganga river on Tuesday. However, they were stopped by farmer leader Naresh Tikait in Haridwar, who has informed CNBC-TV18 that a mahapanchayat will be convened in Soran, Muzaffarnagar, tomorrow, June 1.

    The protesting wrestlers have given the central government five days to apprehend Brij Bhushan Singh, the chief of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), who faces multiple sexual harassment charges.
    The mahapanchayat will decide the future course of action, Tikait said.
