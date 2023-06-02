Wrestlers Protest | 1983 World Cup winners say 'disturbed' to see players manhandled

However, it is still not immediately clear which of the 13 surviving members of the team that won the 1983 Cricket World Cup are signatories of this letter.

Members of the 1983 World Cup-winning cricket team on Friday broke their months-long silence saying that they were "distressed and disturbed" on seeing the wrestlers being manhandled by police. They also urged the athletes not to take a hasty decision.

"We are distressed and disturbed at the unseemly visuals of our champion wrestlers being manhandled. We are also most concerned that they are thinking of dumping their hard-earned medals into river Ganga," the statement read.

"Those medals have involved years of effort, sacrifice, determination and grit and are not only their own but the nation's pride and joy. We urge them not to take any hasty decision in this matter and also fervently hope that their grievances are heard and resolved quickly. Let the law of the land prevail," former players added.