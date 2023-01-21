Wrestlers call off protest against WFI: A timeline of events

The aggrieved wrestlers have called off their protest following the removal of WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The country's top wrestlers, including Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang Punia and world championship medallist Vinesh Phogat, levelled serious charges of sexual harassment against Brij Bhushan Singh, and coaches of the federation.

In a late-night development on Friday, wrestlers who were protesting against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and its president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh called off their protest after an assurance from the government that their grievances would be addressed, and the first step to it was the removal of Brij Bhushan.

The country's top wrestlers, including Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang Punia and world championship medallist Vinesh Phogat, levelled serious charges of sexual harassment against Brij Bhushan Singh, and coaches of the federation. They protested against the WFI and its president at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

Here is a complete timeline of events of the wrestlers’ protest

January 18

Olympic medallists Bajarang Punia, Sakshi Malik and other top wrestlers of the country gathered at Jantar Mantar in the national capital to stage a ‘dharna’ against the WFI while asking for major reforms in the governing body for wrestling.

Vinesh Phogat made stunning allegations against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh that he has been sexually exploiting female wrestlers for years. She added several coaches at the national camp have also exploited women wrestlers and a few women at the WFI approach wrestlers on behalf of the WFI president.

Bajrang Punia stated that the protest will continue until the removal of the current WFI president.

Meanwhile, Brij Bhushan, a sitting MP from Kaiserganj in Uttar Pradesh, refuted the allegations and refused to quit.

The Sports Ministry then stepped in and gave the wrestling body 72 hours to respond to all the allegations.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) also issued notices to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and the police asking them to register an FIR in the matter.

January 19

The protest continued as the three-time CWG medallist and BJP leader Babita Phogat met with the wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, assuring them their demands will be met.

Wrestlers Bajrang, Sangeeta, Vinesh, Antim Pangal, Sarita Mor, and Anshu Malik were then called for a meeting with Sports Secretary Sujata Chaturvedi, Sports Authority of India DG Sandeep Pradhan and Joint Secretary (Sports) Shruti Kunal.

Late at night, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur held a marathon meeting at his residence with top wrestlers. The meeting was inconclusive.

January 20:

As per reports, another meeting was held between the wrestlers and Thakur on Friday. It was concluded that Brij Bhushan cannot be forced to resign by the Sports Ministry until a written reply is given by the WFI on the allegations.

The wrestlers then sent a letter to the Indian Olympic Association. Athlete PT Usha also joined the protest alleging sexual harassment against Brij Bhushan and accused WFI of financial misappropriation.

The wrestlers put forward four demands including the appointment of a committee to enquire into the complaints of sexual harassment, the resignation of WFI, the dissolution of the wrestling federation and the formation of a new committee to run the affairs of WFI, News18 reported.

Following the complaint, the Indian Olympic Association formed a committee to probe wrestlers’ allegations of sexual harassment against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

January 20-21

In a late-night development, the wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Ravi Dahiya called off their protest after getting assurances from the government that their grievances would be addressed. Bhushan stepped aside from his role.

A breakthrough was achieved during a marathon second round of talks with Anurag Thakur in which he said an oversight committee will be formed that will investigate the allegations. The committee members are set to be named on Saturday and the committee will also oversee the day-to-day affairs of the federation. Thakur said the committee will submit its report in one month's time, Hindustan Times reported.