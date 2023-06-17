Wrestlers ask Olympic Council of Asia for Asian Games trials extension

The Asian Games will be held in Hangzhou, China from September 23 to October 8. Bajrang is the reigning Asian Games champion training at the Bahalgar SAI center practicing with Jitender Kinha. If competed Bajrang will face national champion and the U23 Asian champion Surjeet Kalakal in the 65kg category.
The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) approached the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) for seeking an extension for the Asian Games trials. The IOA is required to submit squad names for all sporting events to the OCA by July 15. But as the wrestlers in India are protesting against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, they have asked for an extension.
Olympic medalist Bajrang Punia is one of the key protesters and is also wishing to compete in the in the Asian Games trials. This extension request will give athletes additional time for training as they have hardly got any time to resume practice sessions due to long-drawn protest.
According to a report in PTI, an IOA source confirmed that the ad-hoc body approached the IOA, which wrote to the OCA, seeking a deadline extension. "Yes we had received the letter that was written by the wrestlers, and accordingly, it was decided that OCA's view can be taken if they are willing to extend the deadline for the wrestlers," the official said.
First Published: Jun 17, 2023
