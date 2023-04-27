Wrestler protest: WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh vows to prove 'innocence' in sexual harassment allegations

In a video message, the BJP MP did not mention the allegations against him but indicated that he would not accept defeat until he had the strength to fight.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the chief of Wrestling Federation of India, who is facing allegations of sexual harassment by the country's top wrestlers, has vowed to fight to prove his innocence.

In a video message, the BJP MP did not mention the allegations against him but indicated that he would not accept defeat until he had the strength to fight.

"Friends, the day I reflect on my life, what I gained or lost, the day I feel I don't have the strength to fight, the day I feel helpless, I won't like to live a life like that. Instead of living such a life, I would wish that death embraces me," he said.

VIDEO | WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh reacts to the sexual harassment charges against him. pic.twitter.com/HOdwVCWCIa — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 27, 2023

Several star wrestlers, including World Championships medal winner Vinesh Phogat and Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, have accused Brij Bhushan of sexual harassment. They have been sitting on an indefinite protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, demanding justice.

The athletes resumed their agitation against the Wrestling Federation of India chief on Sunday, three months after they ended their sit-in protest following the formation of an oversight committee by the government to investigate the allegations.

The Sports Ministry has not yet made public the findings of a six-member oversight panel that submitted its report on April 5.

With agency inputs.