Breaking News
Axis Bank Q4 Results | Posts net loss of Rs 5,728 crore
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homesports NewsWrestler protest: WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh vows to prove 'innocence' in sexual harassment allegations

Wrestler protest: WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh vows to prove 'innocence' in sexual harassment allegations

Wrestler protest: WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh vows to prove 'innocence' in sexual harassment allegations
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 27, 2023 3:07:17 PM IST (Published)

In a video message, the BJP MP did not mention the allegations against him but indicated that he would not accept defeat until he had the strength to fight.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the chief of Wrestling Federation of India, who is facing allegations of sexual harassment by the country's top wrestlers, has vowed to fight to prove his innocence.

Recommended Articles

View All
IPO vs OFS — these two are as different as cheese and chalk, but why not SEBI draw the line in between

IPO vs OFS — these two are as different as cheese and chalk, but why not SEBI draw the line in between

Apr 27, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Biden 2024: His record so far on the economy, immigration, civil rights | Explainer

Biden 2024: His record so far on the economy, immigration, civil rights | Explainer

Apr 27, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Mann Ki Baat — here's how it became the ideal platform to discuss key healthcare issues and solutions in India

Mann Ki Baat — here's how it became the ideal platform to discuss key healthcare issues and solutions in India

Apr 26, 2023 IST8 Min(s) Read

India's National Medical Device Policy to bring down import dependence — what more it offers

India's National Medical Device Policy to bring down import dependence — what more it offers

Apr 26, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read


In a video message, the BJP MP did not mention the allegations against him but indicated that he would not accept defeat until he had the strength to fight.
"Friends, the day I reflect on my life, what I gained or lost, the day I feel I don't have the strength to fight, the day I feel helpless, I won't like to live a life like that. Instead of living such a life, I would wish that death embraces me," he said.
Several star wrestlers, including World Championships medal winner Vinesh Phogat and Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, have accused Brij Bhushan of sexual harassment. They have been sitting on an indefinite protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, demanding justice.
ALSO READ | Wrestlers protest: DCW chief Swati Maliwal calls Brij Bhushan Singh 'gunda', demands action against police
The athletes resumed their agitation against the Wrestling Federation of India chief on Sunday, three months after they ended their sit-in protest following the formation of an oversight committee by the government to investigate the allegations.
The Sports Ministry has not yet made public the findings of a six-member oversight panel that submitted its report on April 5.
With agency inputs.
 
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Wrestling
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X