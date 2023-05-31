United World Wrestling threatens ban on WFI as wrestlers protest, plans meeting with athletes

UWW said it will ban the national federation if it fails to hold the elective general assembly on time.

Issuing a strong statement on Tuesday, the United World Wrestling (UWW) denounced the detention of India's top wrestlers during their most recent protest at Jantar Mantar. The world governing body expressed concern over the sexual harassment allegations against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and threatened to suspend the national federation if it fails to hold its election within the stipulated time.

The organisation said it has been closely monitoring the situation in India and expressed disappointment over the lack of progress in the investigations and the treatment of the wrestlers during their protest.

"The events of these last days are even more worrying that the wrestlers were arrested and temporarily detained by the police for initiating a march of protest. The site where they had been protesting for more than a month has also been cleared out by the authorities," the UWW wrote.

During the protest, which took place on Sunday, police detained several prominent wrestlers, including Olympic and world championships medalists such as Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and Sangeeta Phogat, when they breached the security cordon while marching towards the new Parliament building for a planned women's 'Mahapanchayat'.

The wrestlers are demanding the arrest of Singh for allegedly sexually harassing several women wrestlers, including a minor.

The organisation expressed its support for a fair resolution to their concerns, announcing its intention to hold a meeting with them to inquire about their condition.

"UWW firmly condemns the treatment and detention of the wrestlers. It expresses its disappointment over the lack of results of the investigations so far. UWW urges the relevant authorities to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the allegations," they added.

Also, the UWW took "due note" that Singh was temporarily removed from his position and is not currently in charge.

The Sports Ministry of India had previously instructed the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to form an ad-hoc committee to conduct the elections for the Executive Committee of the WFI within 45 days.

An ad-hoc committee was formed on April 27 to oversee the daily affairs of WFI and organize the elections. However, with only 12 days left until the deadline, the federation is running out of time.

UWW said it will ban the national federation if it fails to hold the elective general assembly on time.

The organisation has requested further information about the next elective general assembly from the IOA and the Ad-hoc Committee of the WFI. The 45-day deadline that was initially set to hold this elective assembly shall be respected, it said.

"Failing to do so may lead UWW to suspend the federation, thereby forcing the athletes to compete under a neutral flag. It is reminded that UWW already took a measure in this situation by reallocating the Asian Championship planned in New Delhi earlier this year," the UWW wrote.

Brij Bhushan Singh reacts to Haridwar protest

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh said that the probe can happen if it must.

"Let the probe happen, it is in the hands of Delhi Police. If found wrong, then arresting will also take place," Singh said.

Demanding his arrest, the wrestlers had decided to immerse their medals in the Ganga river as a sign of protest but ultimately chose not to after intervention from farmer leader Naresh Tikait.

