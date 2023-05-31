United World Wrestling threatens ban on WFI as wrestlers protest, plans meeting with athletes

UWW said it will ban the national federation if it fails to hold the elective general assembly on time.

Issuing a strong statement on Tuesday, the United World Wrestling (UWW) denounced the detention of India's top wrestlers during their most recent protest at Jantar Mantar. The world governing body expressed concern over the sexual harassment allegations against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and threatened to suspend the national federation if it fails to hold its election within the stipulated time.

The organisation said it has been closely monitoring the situation in India and expressed disappointment over the lack of progress in the investigations and the treatment of the wrestlers during their protest.

"The events of these last days are even more worrying that the wrestlers were arrested and temporarily detained by the police for initiating a march of protest. The site where they had been protesting for more than a month has also been cleared out by the authorities," the UWW wrote.