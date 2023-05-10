Wrestler protest: Sakshi Malik challenges Brij Bhushan Singh to narco test, Court seeks FIR update from Delhi Police

In the meantime, a Delhi court on Wednesday demanded a status report from the city police regarding the two FIRs registered against Singh.

In a recent development, Olympic wrestler Sakshi Malik has challenged WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to take a lie detector narco test if he is confident of his innocence. This challenge comes in the wake of seven athletes levying sexual harassment allegations against Singh.

During a press conference held in New Delhi, Malik asserted, "I challenge WFI president to take a Narco Test. We are also willing to take the test. Let the truth come out in the open, who is the culprit and who is not."

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday night, Malik also warned, "We have given the government an ultimatum. If no action is taken until May 21, we will take a big decision."

The protesting wrestlers have taken a firm stand, stating that they will oppose the organisation of competitions if Singh remains involved in their governing body.

Bajrang Punia , another Olympic medallist, supported Malik's stance, saying, "We want all competitions to take place under the ad hoc panel of the Indian Olympic Association. If WFI chief is involved in any way, we will oppose it."

The wrestlers further announced their decision to wear black armbands as a symbol of protest on Thursday, expressing dissatisfaction with the "slow pace of investigation" against Singh.

The accusations of sexual harassment and intimidation against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh were made by seven female wrestlers, including a minor. Consequently, on April 28, the Delhi Police filed two First Information Reports (FIRs) against the WFI president.

Delhi court seeks status report from Delhi Police on FIRs

In the meantime, a Delhi court on Wednesday demanded a status report from the city police regarding the two FIRs registered against Singh.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjit Singh Jaspal issued the notice to the Delhi Police in response to a plea filed by the wrestlers, requesting the court to monitor the investigation and record the statements of the alleged victims.

The court has set a deadline of May 12 for the police to file the report and scheduled a further hearing on the matter. The plea filed by the women wrestlers seeks a direction from the court to provide a status report on the progress of the investigation. The application claims that no significant action has been taken by the police since the FIRs were registered on April 28.

"Police are not ready to conduct any inquiry. Not even the statement of the victims have been recorded before the court by the police ," it claimed.

The court was presented with sealed copies of the two FIRs against Singh. One FIR was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, pertaining to the alleged sexual harassment of a minor girl. The other FIR was filed in relation to sexual harassment complaints made by other individuals.

According to the counsel representing the victims, as per the Supreme Court order, the statements of the victims should have been recorded before the court within 24 hours of filing the FIRs. However, the statements were recorded three days after the FIRs were lodged.

The counsel also alleged that an officer in the Sports Ministry had contacted the husband of one of the victims, urging him to settle the matter. Additionally, the counsel claimed that an official from a state wrestling body had approached the victim's coach and family to resolve the issue.

"That person said that the girls have made a mistake. He said, 'Meet Neta ji, he will settle the matter,'" the counsel alleged.

