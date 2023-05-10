Wrestler protest: Sakshi Malik challenges Brij Bhushan Singh to narco test, Court seeks FIR update from Delhi Police

In the meantime, a Delhi court on Wednesday demanded a status report from the city police regarding the two FIRs registered against Singh.

In a recent development, Olympic wrestler Sakshi Malik has challenged WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to take a lie detector narco test if he is confident of his innocence. This challenge comes in the wake of seven athletes levying sexual harassment allegations against Singh.

During a press conference held in New Delhi, Malik asserted, "I challenge WFI president to take a Narco Test. We are also willing to take the test. Let the truth come out in the open, who is the culprit and who is not."

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday night, Malik also warned, "We have given the government an ultimatum. If no action is taken until May 21, we will take a big decision."