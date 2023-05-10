Breaking News
L&T Q4: Performance improves year on year, below street expectations
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homesports NewsWrestler protest: Sakshi Malik challenges Brij Bhushan Singh to narco test, Court seeks FIR update from Delhi Police

Wrestler protest: Sakshi Malik challenges Brij Bhushan Singh to narco test, Court seeks FIR update from Delhi Police

Wrestler protest: Sakshi Malik challenges Brij Bhushan Singh to narco test, Court seeks FIR update from Delhi Police
Read Time4 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 10, 2023 4:26:32 PM IST (Published)

In the meantime, a Delhi court on Wednesday demanded a status report from the city police regarding the two FIRs registered against Singh.

In a recent development, Olympic wrestler Sakshi Malik has challenged WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to take a lie detector narco test if he is confident of his innocence. This challenge comes in the wake of seven athletes levying sexual harassment allegations against Singh.

During a press conference held in New Delhi, Malik asserted, "I challenge WFI president to take a Narco Test. We are also willing to take the test. Let the truth come out in the open, who is the culprit and who is not."
Speaking to reporters on Tuesday night, Malik also warned, "We have given the government an ultimatum. If no action is taken until May 21, we will take a big decision."
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X