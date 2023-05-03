Wrestler protest: PT Usha meets athletes at Jantar Mantar | Top developments

Representatives from 360 villages in Delhi, including MLAs and councillors, visited Jantar Mantar on Wednesday to express their solidarity with wrestlers who have been staging a protest since April 23.

IOA chief PT Usha, who had criticised the protest of India's top wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, surprised many by showing up around noon on the 11th consecutive day of the sit-in. She left soon after. The wrestlers are demanding action against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment allegations.

Star athlete, Olympian and president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) PT Usha had previously condemned the wrestlers' protest, saying it amounted to tarnishing India's image.

She also accused them of indiscipline and questioned why they hadn't approached the committee prior before taking to the streets of Delhi in protest.

"These protests are tarnishing the image of the country. There are other ways to put your point across. They could've approached the athletes commission. This sets a bad precedent and amounts to indiscipline," Usha commented, causing a ruckus across India and online.

Reacting to her remarks, the protesting wrestlers hit back saying they were hurt by her remarks, noting that they couldn't have won medals for the nation if they didn't have discipline.

"PT Usha herself is an athlete. She is an icon for us. To her, I say, 'Can medals be won without discipline?'" Olympic bronze medalist Bajrang Punia told CNBC-TV18 on April 28.

Despite adverse weather conditions, the athletes have been protesting since April 23 and have moved the Supreme Court seeking a case against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The Delhi Police on Friday filed two FIRs against Singh.

May 3 marks the 11th day of protests and heavy deployment RAF and CRPF personnel was seen at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

Speaking on the issue, BJP leader Maneka Gandhi on Wednesday morning sided with the protestors saying the incident was "unfortunate" and that she hoped God would bless the protesting wrestlers with justice.

Bajrang Punia set to join SFI march at Delhi University

According to a News18 report, the protesting wrestlers represented by Bajrang Punia will join a march from Delhi University.

The Students' Federation of India (SFI) Delhi posted a flyer on their social media platforms announcing a "Students for Wrestlers" march in solidarity with protesting wrestlers.

It will take place on May 3, Wednesday, at noon from Delhi University's North Campus and feature Punia as a guest.

"March in solidarity with the protesting wrestlers of India against sexual harassment charges on WFI President and BJP MP Brijbhushan Sharan Singh," the SFI urged.

AAP representatives from 360 villages to show solidarity

AAP representatives from 360 villages in Delhi, including MLAs and councillors, will visit Jantar Mantar on Wednesday to express their solidarity with the protesting wrestlers.

According to AAP leaders, they will chalk out a strategy for the movement and ensure that the voices of the sportspeople reach every village.

On the sidelines of the demonstrations, the two parties have accused each other of hijacking the issue for their own political gains.

AAP's Delhi unit convenor Gopal Rai condemned the BJP for maligning the athletes and the Centre for ignoring their demands.

"They (BJP leaders) are trying to malign the movement. They (wrestlers) were not allowed to put up tents. They were not allowed to install a microphone system. The whole nation is watching. People are supporting them over social media and they are also reaching Jantar Mantar," Rai alleged.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma has counter-alleged that the AAP was trying to hijack the dharna through its Wednesday visit.

In a tweet in Hindi, Verma said, "Big news: At the behest of Arvind Kejriwal, Saurabh Bharadwaj held a meeting at 9 am on Tuesday with Aadil Khan, Durgesh, Neeraj and Sandeep. There is a plan to hijack the dharna of players. Adil has been assigned the task of buying clothes for mats, tents and turbans. After Shaheen Bagh, this. Kejriwal is behind all this."

With agency inputs.