Wrestler protest: PT Usha meets athletes at Jantar Mantar | Top developments

Representatives from 360 villages in Delhi, including MLAs and councillors, visited Jantar Mantar on Wednesday to express their solidarity with wrestlers who have been staging a protest since April 23.

IOA chief PT Usha, who had criticised the protest of India's top wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, surprised many by showing up on the 11th consecutive day of the sit-in. The wrestlers are demanding the arrest of WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment allegations.

#WATCH | Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha reached Delhi's Jantar Mantar where wrestlers are protesting since 11 days. pic.twitter.com/Vs3Lp1ZHaO — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2023

The star athlete, Olympian and president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) had previously condemned the wrestlers' protest, saying it amounted to tarnishing India's image.

She also accused them of indiscipline and questioned why they hadn't approached the committee prior before taking to the streets of Delhi in protest.