Wrestler protest: Bajrang Punia says will sacrifice careers for justice if needed | Top developments

The Supreme Court will hear their pleas seeking a case against WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh today.

Indian wrestlers, including decorated athletes Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and Sakshi Malik, have resumed their protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexual harassment and intimidation by the wrestlers. The protestors have moved the Supreme Court, which will hear their pleas on Friday seeking a case against Singh.

The court has sought a response from Delhi Police after allegations were made by the wrestlers on April 22 that their case was not registered.

Protests rage on

The peeved wrestlers , who demand Singh's arrest, have returned to Jantar Mantar to resume their agitation.

Speaking exclusively to CNBC-TV18, Punia said that if it comes to justice, the athletes are willing to sacrifice their careers as well. He added that he has full faith in the Indian judiciary, citing that he had heard Chief Justice DY Chandrachud always stands up for the truth.

The Indian Olympic Association, which is yet to complete its probe into the allegations, has criticized the wrestlers for hitting the streets instead of approaching them.

India's sports community reacts

Publishing a statement on Twitter, Olympian and track and field athlete Neeraj Chopra said he was hurt seeing India's athletes demanding justice on the streets.

"They have worked hard to represent our great nation and make us proud. As a nation, we are responsible for safeguarding the integrity and dignity of every individual, athlete or not," Chopra wrote.

Chopra is not the only Olympian to come out in support of the protesting wrestlers. Olympic champion shooter Abhinav Bindra also announced his solidarity with them, saying that the incident had deeply concerned him.

"We must ensure that this issue is handled properly, with the athletes' concerns heard and addressed fairly and independently. This incident highlights the crucial need for a proper safeguarding mechanism that can prevent harassment and ensure justice for those affected," Bindra tweeted.

However, this is not the case with the entire sports fraternity. IOA President PT Usha on Thursday condemned the protest, saying it was tarnishing India's image.

"There are other ways to put your point across. They could've approached the athletes commission. This sets a bad precedent and amounts to indiscipline," the former Olympian said.

Reacting to PT Usha's comments from Thursday, Punia told CNBC-TV18 that medals cannot be won without discipline.

We don't have power like PT Usha. The support of people is our power, Punia said.