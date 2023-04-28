Wrestler protest: Bajrang Punia says will sacrifice careers for justice if needed | Top developments

3 Min(s) Read
The Supreme Court will hear their pleas seeking a case against WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh today.
Indian wrestlers, including decorated athletes Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and Sakshi Malik, have resumed their protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexual harassment and intimidation by the wrestlers. The protestors have moved the Supreme Court, which will hear their pleas on Friday seeking a case against Singh.
The court has sought a response from Delhi Police after allegations were made by the wrestlers on April 22 that their case was not registered.
Protests rage on
The peeved wrestlers, who demand Singh's arrest, have returned to Jantar Mantar to resume their agitation.