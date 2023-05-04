Delhi Commission of Women chief Swati Maliwal was detained by the police on Wednesday night, into the early hours of Thursday, from the wrestlers' protest site at Jantar Mantar.

A video published on the DCW's Twitter profile shows a scuffle between Maliwal and Delhi Police, leading to her forceful detainment. They wrote, "A woman sitting on a constitutional post was forcefully taken into a vehicle."

"This is completely wrong," Maliwal can be heard saying while being forcefully pushed into the police vehicle.

A major scuffle broke out at the protest site last night between the demonstrators and the police. As a result, heavy deployment of law enforcement was seen at the site and it was entirely barricaded.