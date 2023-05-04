English
Wrestlers' protest: DCW chief Swati Maliwal detained, heavy police deployment at Delhi's Jantar Mantar | VIDEO

By Ayushi Agarwal  May 4, 2023 8:09:11 AM IST (Published)

Delhi Commission of Women chief Swati Maliwal was detained by the police on Wednesday night, into the early hours of Thursday, from the wrestlers' protest site at Jantar Mantar.

A video published on the DCW's Twitter profile shows a scuffle between Maliwal and Delhi Police, leading to her forceful detainment. They wrote, "A woman sitting on a constitutional post was forcefully taken into a vehicle."
"This is completely wrong," Maliwal can be heard saying while being forcefully pushed into the police vehicle.
