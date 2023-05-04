Delhi Commission of Women chief Swati Maliwal was detained by the police on Wednesday night, into the early hours of Thursday, from the wrestlers' protest site at Jantar Mantar.

A video published on the DCW's Twitter profile shows a scuffle between Maliwal and Delhi Police, leading to her forceful detainment. They wrote, "A woman sitting on a constitutional post was forcefully taken into a vehicle."

दिल्ली महिला आयोग की अध्यक्ष @SwatiJaiHind को पुलिस ने आधि रात को गिरफ़्तार किया। एक सांविधानिक पद पर बैठी महिला को ज़बरदस्ती गाड़ी में उठाकर डाला गया। pic.twitter.com/fKr4tUWTRq — Delhi Commission for Women - DCW (@DCWDelhi) May 3, 2023

"This is completely wrong," Maliwal can be heard saying while being forcefully pushed into the police vehicle.