Wrestler protest: Geeta Phogat alleges Delhi Police stopped her from reaching Jantar Mantar

Geeta Phogat, who was also trying to reach Jantar Mantar, where the protests are being held, tweeted that she and her husband Pawan Saroha were "arrested" by the Delhi Police.

Commonwealth Games gold medalist Geeta Phogat on Thursday spoke out about the ongoing wrestlers' protest and alleged that she was stopped by Delhi Police from going to the protest site at Jantar Mantar.

Top Indian wrestlers such as Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and Geeta's cousin Vinesh Phogat have been protesting against the alleged sexual harassment by BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh during his tenure as the president of the Wrestling Federation of India.

She expressed her disappointment at the "arbitrariness of Delhi police" and said that she was also stopped from visiting her siblings at Jantar Mantar. Phogat said that the police had initially promised to take her to her residence but then changed the route.

Phogat has also been vocal about the ongoing protests on Twitter.

"I am being told to go to the police station. This is the limit. Those who should be taken to the police station are being interviewed @DelhiPolice," Phogat tweeted, referring to Brij Bhushan Singh.

Sarcastically calling the police's actions "highly condemnable," Phogat alleged that she had been stopped from entering Delhi at Karnal bypass by the police.

Quoting a tweet by Delhi Police which claimed that they respected lawful demonstrations, Phogat questioned why her car had been stopped on the Karnal bypass. She also tweeted a video of herself surrounded by khaki police officers.

"Police is saying that there are only two ways, either go back to your home or go to the police house," she alleged.

Geeta Phogat is a prominent Indian wrestler and cousin sister to Vinesh Phogatto, who has been on the frontlines of the ongoing protests. Geeta has won several medals in international competitions and is also the first Indian woman wrestler to have qualified for the Olympic Games.

Yesterday, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Shooda also joined the demonstrations at Jantar Mantar. Although the protestors have said that they won't stop until Singh is arrested, the Supreme Court on May 4 closed the case's proceedings.