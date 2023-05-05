English
Wrestler protest: Geeta Phogat alleges Delhi Police stopped her from reaching Jantar Mantar

By CNBCTV18.com May 5, 2023 11:11:46 AM IST (Published)

Geeta Phogat, who was also trying to reach Jantar Mantar, where the protests are being held, tweeted that she and her husband Pawan Saroha were "arrested" by the Delhi Police.

Commonwealth Games gold medalist Geeta Phogat on Thursday spoke out about the ongoing wrestlers' protest and alleged that she was stopped by Delhi Police from going to the protest site at Jantar Mantar.

Top Indian wrestlers such as Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and Geeta's cousin Vinesh Phogat have been protesting against the alleged sexual harassment by BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh during his tenure as the president of the Wrestling Federation of India.
Geeta Phogat, who was also trying to reach Jantar Mantar, where the protests are being held, tweeted that she and her husband Pawan Saroha were "arrested" by the Delhi Police.
