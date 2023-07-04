Wrestler protest: Delhi Court seeks minor complainant's response on cancellation report in Brij Bhushan Singh sexual harassment case

A Delhi court has asked the minor complainant to respond to the cancellation report filed by the Delhi Police in a case of alleged sexual harassment against BJP MP and WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh, setting a deadline of August 1 for the response.

A Delhi court on Tuesday asked the minor complainant to file their response on the cancellation report filed by the Delhi Police in a case against BJP MP and outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh for alleged sexual harassment. The court set a deadline of August 1 for the minor to submit their response, the lawyer for the prosecution said.

Additional Sessions Judge Chhavi Kapoor issued a notice to the victim/complainant during in-chamber proceedings and directed them to file their response to the police report by August 1, when the court will further hear the matter.

Delhi Police had on June 15 filed a report before the court seeking cancellation of the case. They filed the chargesheet against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on that day but said "no corroborative evidence has been found" against Singh to "indicate commission of offence under section of POCSO." Hence, they recommended the cancellation of the POCSO case before the Patiala House Court.

Such a cancellation report is filed in cases when no corroborative evidence is found. The hearing in the matter related to this case was posted for today, July 4. The dropping of POCSO charges was expected to make the situation easier for Brij Bhushan as he could seek anticipatory bail.

Wrestler Sakshee Malikkh on June 16 reacted to the chargesheet filed against Brij Bhushan Singh and alleged that the minor's family was under political pressure to drop charges.

"In the minor's case, it is clear that there is a lot of pressure on the family," Malikkh said.

Earlier, the father of the minor wrestler had claimed to deliberately file a false police complaint of sexual harassment against the WFI chief because he wanted to get back at Singh for a perceived injustice against the girl.

"It's better that truth comes out now instead of in the court," the father told PTI when asked why he is changing his story now.