Wrestler protest: Delhi Court seeks minor complainant's response on cancellation report in Brij Bhushan Singh sexual harassment case

A Delhi court on Tuesday asked the minor complainant to file their response on the cancellation report filed by the Delhi Police in a case against BJP MP and outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh for alleged sexual harassment. The court set a deadline of August 1 for the minor to submit their response, the lawyer for the prosecution said.

Additional Sessions Judge Chhavi Kapoor issued a notice to the victim/complainant during in-chamber proceedings and directed them to file their response to the police report by August 1, when the court will further hear the matter.