Wrestler protest: Delhi Court seeks minor complainant's response on cancellation report in Brij Bhushan Singh sexual harassment case

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 4, 2023 4:15:35 PM IST (Published)

A Delhi court has asked the minor complainant to respond to the cancellation report filed by the Delhi Police in a case of alleged sexual harassment against BJP MP and WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh, setting a deadline of August 1 for the response.

A Delhi court on Tuesday asked the minor complainant to file their response on the cancellation report filed by the Delhi Police in a case against BJP MP and outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh for alleged sexual harassment. The court set a deadline of August 1 for the minor to submit their response, the lawyer for the prosecution said.

Additional Sessions Judge Chhavi Kapoor issued a notice to the victim/complainant during in-chamber proceedings and directed them to file their response to the police report by August 1, when the court will further hear the matter.
Delhi Police had on June 15 filed a report before the court seeking cancellation of the case. They filed the chargesheet against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on that day but said "no corroborative evidence has been found" against Singh to "indicate commission of offence under section of POCSO." Hence, they recommended the cancellation of the POCSO case before the Patiala House Court.
