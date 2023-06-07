Wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshee Malikkh arrive at Sports Minister Anurag Thakur's residence for talks | WATCH

The wrestlers have been engaged in protests, demanding the arrest of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is also a BJP MP. They have accused him of sexual harassment, allegations that he has denied.

Wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Sakshee Malikkh, along with farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, arrived at Sports Minister Anurag Thakur's residence on Wednesday morning following an invite by the government for talks. Their meeting is currently underway.

Wrestlers protesting against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, chief of the Wrestling Federation of India (FI), were invited by the government for talks regarding their concerns by Thakur earlier today. The invitation came shortly after their meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah.

In a tweet posted after midnight on Tuesday, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur expressed the government's willingness to discuss the wrestlers' issues. He stated, "I have once again invited the wrestlers for the same."

In a telephonic interview with ANI, wrestler Sakshee Malikkh said they would discuss the government-provided proposal with their seniors and supporters.

"Only when everyone gives their consent that the proposal is fine, then we will agree. It won't happen that we will agree to anything that the government says and end our protest," Malikkh said.

Wrestling coach Mahavir Singh Phogat, who is also the uncle of Vinesh Phogat, a leader in the ongoing protest, took a jibe at the government, saying they have finally "woken up."

Phogat told PTI, "It's very good that the sleeping government has finally woken up. We also want a resolution to the issue."

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, who is supporting the wrestlers, commented on the athletes returning to their government jobs and speculations about them leaving the protest.

"We had given time until June 9 for the government to talk to us. They called us for a discussion. It is not a crime to stage the protest while continuing with your job. The movement will continue," Tikait said.

The wrestlers have been engaged in protests, demanding the arrest of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is also a BJP MP. They have accused him of sexual harassment, allegations that he has denied.

As part of the ongoing investigation, the Delhi Police have recorded statements from Singh's associates and individuals working at his residence in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh.

Additionally, officials have reported that the minor complainant, whose statement formed the basis of a case registered against Singh under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, has provided a fresh statement under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

With agency inputs.