Wrestlers once again invited to discuss issues with government: Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

The wrestlers have been engaged in protests, demanding the arrest of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is also a BJP MP. They have accused him of sexual harassment, allegations that he has denied.

Wrestlers protesting against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, chief of the Wrestling Federation of India (FI), have been invited by the government for talks regarding their concerns. This invitation comes shortly after their meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah.

In a tweet posted after midnight on Tuesday, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur expressed the government's willingness to discuss the wrestlers' issues. He stated, "I have once again invited the wrestlers for the same."

Wrestling coach Mahavir Singh Phogat, who is also the uncle of Vinesh Phogat, a leader in the ongoing protest, took a jibe at the government, saying they have finally "woken up."