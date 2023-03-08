WPL 2023, GG vs RCB LIVE: Gujarat Giants opener Sophia Dunkley blasts the fastest fifty of the tournament

WPL 2023, GG vs RCB LIVE: Gujarat Giants 64/1 after 6 overs.
WPL 2023, GG vs RCB LIVE: Gujarat Giants 59/1 after 5 overs.
WPL 2023, GG vs RCB LIVE: Gujarat Giants 36/1 after 4 overs.
WPL 2023, GG vs RCB LIVE: Gujarat Giants 22/1 after 3 overs.
WPL 2023, GG vs RCB LIVE: Gujarat Giants 9/0 after 2 overs.
WPL 2023, GG vs RCB LIVE: Gujarat Giants 0/0 after 1 over.
Megan Schutt to bowl. Sabbineni Meghana is on strike.
Ball 1. Megan Schutt to Sabbineni Meghana, good length delivery on off stump. Sabbineni drives the ball in the covers.
Ball 2. Megan Schutt to Sabbineni Meghana, fuller delivery on middle and leg stump.Sabbineni clips the ball to mid-on.
Ball 3. Megan Schutt to Sabbineni Meghana, full-length delivery on off stump. Sabbineni works the ball around the corner.
Ball 4. Megan Schutt to Sabbineni Meghana, slow good length delivery wide of off stump. Sabbineni comes out of the crease to play the ball but the ball beats the bat and goes to the keeper.
Ball 5. Megan Schutt to Sabbineni Meghana, fuller delivery on off stump. Sabbineni drives the ball back to the bowler.
Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI - Smriti Mandhana (C), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Kanika Ahuja, Richa Ghosh (WK), Heather Knight, Poonam Khemnar (In for Disha Kasat), Shreyanka Patil, Megan Schutt, Renuka Singh, Preeti Bose.
Gujarat Giants Playing XI - Sabbineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Annabel Sutherland, Sushma Verma (WK), Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana (C), Tanuja Kanwar, Kim Garth, Mansi Joshi.
Smriti Mandhana, RCB captain: Considering the wicket, I don't mind doing both. But would've loved to bat as well. We had the discussion as a bowling unit (about the outfield). First two games weren't the way we wanted to start. It's 8 matches before the eliminator or the final. A very important game in that context. One change - Disha misses out, Poonam comes in for her.
Sneh Rana, Gujarat Giants captain: Would like to bat first. It's a used pitch. Want to bat freely with our batting depth. We are playing with the same XI. The environment was very positive - the kind of cricket we played. I'm enjoying the role. It adds responsibility to your shoulders.