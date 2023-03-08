WPL 2023, GG vs RCB LIVE: Gujarat Giants opener Sophia Dunkley blasts the fastest fifty of the tournament

0 Min(s) Read
By Prakhar Sachdeo  |  Mar 8, 2023 7:58 PM IST (Updated)
Summary

WPL 2023 LIVE SCORE: Catch the live score and updates from Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 match being played at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

Live Updates

WPL 2023, GG vs RCB LIVE: Gujarat Giants 64/1 after 6 overs. 

Ellyse Perry to bowl. Harleen Deol has the strike. 
 
Ball 1. Ellyse Perry to Harleen Deol, slow fuller delivery on off stump. Harleen pushes the ball to mid-off. 
 
Ball 2. Ellyse Perry to Harleen Deol, good length delivery wide of off stump. Harleen cuts the ball to deep cover for a single. 
 
Ball 3. Ellyse Perry to Sophia Dunkley, FOUR! Short delivery down the leg side. Dunkley pulls the ball hard and sends the ball racing down to fine-leg for a boundary. 
 
Ball 4. Ellyse Perry to Sophia Dunkley, fast bouncer wide of off stump. Dunkley ducks to leave the ball for Richa Ghosh. 
 
Ball 5. Ellyse Perry to Sophia Dunkley, another fast short delivery on middle and leg stump. A swing and a miss from Dunkley. 
 
Ball 6. Ellyse Perry to Sophia Dunkley, fast short delivery wide of off stump. Dunkley moves to the leg side and then leaves the ball for the keeper. 
Mar 8, 2023 7:58 PM

WPL 2023, GG vs RCB LIVE: Gujarat Giants 59/1 after 5 overs. 

Preeti Bose to bowl. Harleen Deol has the strike. 
 
Ball 1. Preeti Bose to Harleen Deol, slow fuller delivery on off stump. Harleen drives the ball to square-leg for a single. 
 
Ball 2. Preeti Bose to Sophia Dunkley, FOUR! Slow good length delivery on off stump. Dunkley paddle sweeps the ball down to fine-leg for a boundary. 
 
Ball 3. Preeti Bose to Sophia Dunkley, SIX! Slow fuller delivery wide of off stump. Sophia goes inside out over the bowler for a maximum. 
 
Ball 4. Preeti Bose to Sophia Dunkley, FOUR! Back of the length delivery wide of off stump. Dunkley makes room and slashes the ball through the covers for a boundary. 
 
Ball 5. Preeti Bose to Sophia Dunkley, FOUR MORE! Slow good length delivery wide of of stump. Dunkley waits and then creams the ball through the covers for yet another boundary. 
 
Ball 6. Preeti Bose to Sophia Dunkley, FOUR! AND FIFTY FOR SOPHIA DUNKLEY! Slow good length delivery wide of off stump. Dunkley hammers the ball over the covers for a boundary. The boundary takes Dunkley to her FIFTY! 
Mar 8, 2023 7:54 PM

WPL 2023, GG vs RCB LIVE: Gujarat Giants 36/1 after 4 overs. 

Renuka Singh Thakur to bowl. Sophia Dunkley has the strike. 
 
Ball 1. Renuka Singh Thakur to Sophia Dunkley, fuller delivery on off stump. Dunkley drives the ball straight. 
 
Ball 2. Renuka Singh Thakur to Sophia Dunkley, FOUR! Fuller delivery bowled into the pads,. Dunkley comes down the wicket and smashes the ball down to deep mid-wicket for a boundary. 
 
Ball 3. Renuka Singh Thakur to Sophia Dunkley, fuller delivery wide of off stump. Dunkley pushes the ball in the covers. 
 
Ball 4. Renuka Singh Thakur to Sophia Dunkley, SIX! SUPERB! Overpitched delivery wide of off stump. Sophia makes room and lofts the ball over the covers for the first six of the innings. 
 
Ball 5. Renuka Singh Thakur to Sophia Dunkley, BEATEN! Slow good length delivery wide of off stump. A swing and a miss from Dunkley. 
 
Ball 6. Renuka Singh Thakur to Sophia Dunkley, FOUR! Overpitched delivery on middle and leg stump. Dunkley makes room and drills the ball in between extra-cover and mid-off for a boundary. 
Mar 8, 2023 7:48 PM

WPL 2023, GG vs RCB LIVE: Gujarat Giants 22/1 after 3 overs. 

Megan Schutt to bowl. Sophia Dunkley has the strike. 
 
Ball 1. Megan Schutt to Sophia Dunkley, FOUR! Fuller delivery wide of off stump. Sophia Dunkley smashes the ball wide of point for a boundary. 
 
Ball 2. Megan Schutt to Sophia Dunkley, FOUR! Another fuller delivery wide of off stump. Dunkley drives and drives well through backward point for another boundary. 
 
Ball 3. Megan Schutt to Sophia Dunkley, fuller delivery on middle and leg stump. Sophia drives the ball down to long-on for a single. 
 
Ball 4. Megan Schutt to Sabbineni Meghana, FOUR! Overpitched delivery on off stump. Sabbineni plays a well-time cover drive and gets the third boundary of the over. 
 
Ball 5. Megan Schutt to Sabbineni Meghana, slow fuller delivery on off stump. Sabbineni  pushes the ball in the covers. 
 
Ball 6. Megan Schutt to Sabbineni Meghana,  EDGE AND TAKEN! Slow good length delivery wide of off stump. Sabbineni swings her bat. The ball takes a thick outside edge and then goes straight into the gloves of Richa Ghosh. 
 
Meghana c Richa Ghosh b Schutt 8(11) [4s-2]
Mar 8, 2023 7:44 PM

WPL 2023, GG vs RCB LIVE: Gujarat Giants 9/0 after 2 overs. 

Ellyse Perry to bowl. Sophia Dunkley 
 
Ball 1. Ellyse Perry to Sophia Dunkley, full-length delivery wide of off stump. Sophia drives the ball straight into the covers. 
 
Ball 2. Ellyse Perry to Sophia Dunkley, good length delivery on middle and leg stump. Sophia knocks the ball back to the bowler. 
 
Ball 3. Ellyse Perry to Sophia Dunkley, FOUR!SHOT! Full-length delivery wide of off stump. Sophia paddle scoops the ball down to fine-leg for the first boundary of the match. 
 
Ball 4. Ellyse Perry to Sophia Dunkley, fuller delivery on off and middle stump. Sophia lofts the ball straight back over the bowler's head for a single. 
 
Ball 5. Ellyse Perry to Sabbineni Meghana, fast short delivery wide of off stump. Sabbineni leaves the ball for the wicketkeeper. 
 
Ball 6. Ellyse Perry to Sabbineni Meghana, EDGE AND FOUR! Good length delivery wide of off stump. Sabbineni swings her bat. The ball takes a thick outside edge and flies wide of Richa Ghosh behind the wickets down to third-man for a boundary 
Mar 8, 2023 7:39 PM

WPL 2023, GG vs RCB LIVE: Gujarat Giants 0/0 after 1 over. 

Megan Schutt to bowl. Sabbineni Meghana is on strike. 

Ball 1. Megan Schutt to Sabbineni Meghana, good length delivery on off stump. Sabbineni drives the ball in the covers. 

Ball 2. Megan Schutt to Sabbineni Meghana, fuller delivery on middle and leg stump.Sabbineni  clips the ball to mid-on. 

Ball 3.  Megan Schutt to Sabbineni Meghana, full-length delivery on off stump. Sabbineni  works the ball around the corner. 

Ball 4.  Megan Schutt to Sabbineni Meghana, slow good length delivery wide of off stump. Sabbineni  comes out of the crease to play the ball but the ball beats the bat and goes to the keeper. 

Ball 5. Megan Schutt to Sabbineni Meghana, fuller delivery on off stump. Sabbineni  drives the ball back to the bowler. 

Mar 8, 2023 7:33 PM

WPL 2023, GG vs RCB LIVE

Megan Schutt to bowl the first over for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Taking strike for Gujarat Giants is Sabbineni Meghana

Mar 8, 2023 7:31 PM

WPL 2023, GG vs RCB LIVE

Sabbineni Meghana and Sophia Dunkley to open the innings for Gujarat Giants. 

Mar 8, 2023 7:29 PM

WPL 2023, GG vs RCB LIVE

The match is just about to get underway. The players have taken the field. 

Mar 8, 2023 7:27 PM

WPL 2023, GG vs RCB LIVE

In WPL 2023 thus so far:

MI vs GG: GG won the toss, MI won the game
DC vs RCB: RCB won the toss, GG won the game
GG vs UP: GG won the toss, UP won the game
MI vs RCB: RCB won the toss, MI won the game
DC vs UP: UP won the toss, DC won the game

Mar 8, 2023 7:14 PM

WPL 2023, GG vs RCB LIVE

Here is a look at how the toss went down between RCB captain Smriti Mandhana and GG skipper Sneh Rana. 

Mar 8, 2023 7:12 PM

WPL 2023, GG vs RCB LIVE

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI - Smriti Mandhana (C), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Kanika Ahuja, Richa Ghosh (WK), Heather Knight, Poonam Khemnar (In for Disha Kasat), Shreyanka Patil, Megan Schutt, Renuka Singh, Preeti Bose.

Gujarat Giants Playing XI - Sabbineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Annabel Sutherland, Sushma Verma (WK), Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana (C), Tanuja Kanwar, Kim Garth, Mansi Joshi.

Mar 8, 2023 7:09 PM

WPL 2023, GG vs RCB LIVE

Smriti Mandhana, RCB captain: Considering the wicket, I don't mind doing both. But would've loved to bat as well. We had the discussion as a bowling unit (about the outfield). First two games weren't the way we wanted to start. It's 8 matches before the eliminator or the final. A very important game in that context. One change - Disha misses out, Poonam comes in for her.

Mar 8, 2023 7:07 PM

WPL 2023, GG vs RCB LIVE

Sneh Rana, Gujarat Giants captain: Would like to bat first. It's a used pitch. Want to bat freely with our batting depth. We are playing with the same XI. The environment was very positive - the kind of cricket we played. I'm enjoying the role. It adds responsibility to your shoulders.

Mar 8, 2023 7:07 PM

WPL 2023, GG vs RCB LIVE

Gujarat Giants captain Sneh Rana wins the toss and opts to bat first. 

Mar 8, 2023 7:01 PM