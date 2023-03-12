WPL UP vs MI LIVE: UP Warriorz sets a target of 160 for the Mumbai Indians

WPL UP vs MI LIVE: Mumbai Indians 34/0, 4 Over
Anjali Sarvani comes to bowl
1 - Anjali to Yastika, 1 wide
2 - 4! Yastika taking advantage of power play.
3 - Anjali to Yastika, 0 runs
4 - Anjali to Yastika, 0 runs
5 - 4! Punching the ball into the gaps and it goes for a boundary
6 - Anjali to Yastika, 0 runs
WPL UP vs MI LIVE: Mumbai Indians 8/0, 1 Over
Mumbai women out to bat
Rajeshwari Gayakwad comes to bowl
1 - Rajeshwari to Hayley, 0 runs
2 - Rajeshwari to Hayley, 4 runs
3 - Rajeshwari to Hayley, 0 runs
4 - Rajeshwari to Hayley, 0 runs
5 - Rajeshwari to Hayley, 4 runs
6 - Rajeshwari to Hayley, 0 runs
WPL UP vs MI LIVE: UP Warriorz 146/5, 18 Over
Hayley Matthews comes to bowl
1 - Hayley to Simran, 2 runs
2 - Hayley to Simran, 1 run
3 - Hayley to Sophie, no run
4 - Hayley to Simran, 1 run
5 - Hayley to Sophie, no run
6 - Wicket! Sophie connected the ball well but looks like it wasn't enough. MI making a good comeback.
WPL UP vs MI LIVE: UP Warriorz 141/4, 17 Over
Saika Ishaque comes to bowl
1 - Saika to Alyssa, 1 run
2 - Saika to Tahlia 1 run
Tahlia McGrath hits a 50!
3 - Wicket! And that's an end to Alyssa's stunning innings
Simran Shaikh comes to bat
4 - Saika to Simran, 1 run
5 - Wicket! What a breakthrough for MI. Tahlia McGrath returns after her half-century
Sophie Ecclestone comes to bat
6 - Saika to Sophie, no run
WPL UP vs MI LIVE: UP Warriorz 104/2, 12 Over
Jintimani Kalita comes to bowl
1 -Jintimani to Alyssa, 2 runs
2 - Jintimani to Alyssa, 1 run
3 - Jintimani to Tahlia, 1 runs
4 - Jintimani to Alyssa, 1 run
5 - 4! A fantastic shot coming from Tahlia
6 - Jintimani to Tahlia, no ball scores 3
WPL UP vs MI LIVE: UP Warriorz 59/2, 7 Over
Amelia Kerr comes to bowl
1 - Amelia to Kiran, no run
2 - A Massive 6! Kiran hits a 78m six
3 - 4! Kiran is truly a hard hitter
4 - Wicket! What a bummer for UPZ. Kiran goes for 17
5 - Amelia to Tahlia, no run
6 - Amelia to Tahlia, 1 run